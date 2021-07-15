      Weather Alert

SCSO: 4 Dead in 2-Vehicle Nimishillen Crash

Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:17pm

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are dead in a head-on crash on Route 153 east of Louisville Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office say one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed went off the right side of 153 near Maplegrove Street NE.

The vehicle then overcorrected, hitting the other vehicle coming the opposite way.

The state patrol and county Metro Crash Team were also investigating.

No other information was being provided.

Popular Posts
Cosby Comedy Tour Rejected by NYC Club
Amazon Granted Permission To Monitor Your Sleep
'Black Widow' Sets New Pandemic Box Office Records
Zendaya Responds to Outrage Over Lola Bunny's Appearance in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Pop Star Ed Sheeran Says He Might Make A Death Metal Album
Connect With Us Listen To Us On