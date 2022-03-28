      Weather Alert

SCSO: Canton Man Charged After Million Dollars in Drugs Confiscated

Mar 28, 2022 @ 5:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The supply of one hallucinogenic drug headed for the streets of Canton took a hit, and a Canton man faces felony aggravated drug charges.

This, after the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit and their state and federal partners found a million dollars worth of hallucinogenic drugs in a NE Canton home last week.

37-year-old Julian Barnett was arrested after the raid at a house on St Elmo Avenue near 16th Street NE which uncovered ten kilograms of a drug known as “DMT”.

Investigators say they followed up on a shipment of drugs delivered to that Canton address.

Popular Posts
Total Rewind Live at Centennial Plaza!
More Benefits Planned for Ukraine Relief
Instagram Is BIG Money for The Stars
In Just 3 Days, ‘Fortnite’ Has Almost Raised As Much Money For Ukraine As Entire Countries
New Music Friday: Tate McRae, Tai Verdes, 24kGoldn and Surf Mesa
Connect With Us Listen To Us On