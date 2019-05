(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the general public in Lake Township need not be concerned, despite a shooting incident there Saturday morning.

They call the incident that leaves a 24-year-old man in stable condition a “domestic-related” incident.

They say the victim had forced his way into a home where the 50-year-old resident shot him.

It happened on St Patrick Avenue, which runs off of Mt Pleasant Street NW,