SCSO: Lexington Man Arrested After Shooting 22-Year-Old in Leg
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 40-year-old man is due in court in Alliance on Wednesday afternoon.
He’s accused of shooting another man at his home on Labor Day morning.
Robert Masters is charged with felonious assault for the incident which grew out of an argument, according to court records.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says victim 22-year-old Malik Goosby was shot in the leg.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The incident happened along Walnut Avenue NE in Lexington Township, right near the Alliance city limits.