SCSO: Nimishillen Shooting Leads to Injury, Arrest

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old man with a Louisville address is charged with felonious assault after the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says he shot an acquaintance Saturday afternoon at a house in Nimishillen Township.
Jesse Wilcox was arrested shortly after the shooting.
44-year-old Ernest Slade Jr was treated and released following the incident in the area of 5300 of Maplegrove Avenue SE.
No word on where Slade was shot or how many shots were fired.
The sheriff’s office says an argument preceded the shooting.