SCSO: Pike Man Adopts Dog, Dog Helps Save His Life
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Adopt a dog from the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden Office; that pup might save your life someday too”.
That’s the message from Pike Township resident Chad Mason, whose adopted “best friend” Bunny helped save his life last August.
When Mason collapsed to the floor suffering a cerebral stroke, Bunny was able to get outside and bark like crazy, alerting a neighbor who called for help.
The 2-year-old terrier/pit bull mix was up for adoption four months earlier, and Mason decided to bring her home.
There are 20 fully-vetted dogs at the shelter currently; more at whbc.com
For more information on how to adopt a dog, please call 330-451-2343.
Donations to support the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Division can also be made anytime by visiting sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov and selecting the Dog Warden from the main menu.
Donations can also be made through the Stark County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.