      Weather Alert

SCSO: Pike Man Adopts Dog, Dog Helps Save His Life

May 14, 2022 @ 9:12am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Adopt a dog from the Stark County Sheriff’s Dog Warden Office; that pup might save your life someday too”.

That’s the message from Pike Township resident Chad Mason, whose adopted “best friend” Bunny helped save his life last August.

When Mason collapsed to the floor suffering a cerebral stroke, Bunny was able to get outside and bark like crazy, alerting a neighbor who called for help.

The 2-year-old terrier/pit bull mix was up for adoption four months earlier, and Mason decided to bring her home.

There are 20 fully-vetted dogs at the shelter currently; more at whbc.com

For more information on how to adopt a dog, please call 330-451-2343.

Donations to support the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Division can also be made anytime by visiting sheriff.starkcountyohio.gov and selecting the Dog Warden from the main menu.

Donations can also be made through the Stark County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.

Popular Posts
Jack Harlow Says He Is Following the Blueprints of Drake, Jay-Z, and Kanye West
Britney Spears Promises Her Memoir This Year Will Have “Paralyzing” Secrets
Netflix Ad-Tier and Password Crackdown Could Be This Year
Dr. Strange Conjures Up A Box Office Win
See The Guy Who Won A Role In “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On