SCSO: Quick Arrest Made After Plain House Fire

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Nimishillen Township man is charged with aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire in an occupied home in Plain Township on Friday afternoon.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Carr was arrested shortly after the incident.

No other information about the fire has been made public, though the sheriff’s office says there were no injuries.

That fire in the 2800 block of Fairmount Street NE.

Carr was also found to have an outstanding warrant on a parole violation.

Also, no court information on when Carr might be arraigned on the aggravated arson charge.