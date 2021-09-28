      Weather Alert

SCSO: Recent Spike in Auto Thefts, Some Car Parts Desirable Now

Sep 28, 2021 @ 5:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new and used car market is in flux right now, and it may be contributing to an increase in crime.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a recent spike in auto thefts.

In a news release, Sheriff George Maier says thieves are interested in the vehicles themselves, or perhaps parts: catalytic converters, engines, transmissions; even radios are hot right now.

That’s saying nothing of the items on the seat of your car, like electronics and purses.

It’s more of the same advice: lock your doors, take your keys and enable the vehicle alarm.

