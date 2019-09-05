SCSO, Safe Communities to Offer Free Alcohol Server Training

CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Businesses that sell or serve alcohol will be interested in this.
Stark County Safe Communities, the sheriff’s office and other organizations are offering a free TIPS Server Training class coming up on September 20.
Plenty of information will be presented on the safe sale of alcohol.
Stark County Safe Communities, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Free Stark County, and Esber Beverage are collaborating to offer a Free TIPS® Server Training to local businesses.
The program will be offered to businesses that sell or serve alcohol on Friday, September 20th, 2019. The class will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 4500 Atlantic Boulevard. NE in Canton.
The training includes the nationally recognized TIPS training program, courtesy of the Esber Beverage Company, as well as information on the safe sale of alcohol.
TIPS® trains servers, sellers, and consumers of alcohol how to prevent intoxication, drunk driving, and underage drinking. Restaurants and bars are often where people gather to socialize and have a good time, but it is important employees of those establishments are equipped with the tools needed to address potential issues. TIPS® for On Premise empowers employees to take a proactive approach toward preventing alcohol misuse and maintain control of the environment.
The training may also:
Help protect you from DUI/OVI liability
Help lower your insurance premiums
Help prevent liquor sales to minors
Increase respect for your professional standards
Refreshments will be provided to class attendees. Participants must be present for the full three-hour session.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Please contact Suzanne Snyder at 330-430-3835 or by e-mail at 207@starksheriff.org to register. Please include the names of all the employees who will attend with your registration.