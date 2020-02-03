SCSO: Scammers Pose as Sheriff’s Employees, Trying to Collect Money
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Someone trying to scam Stark County residents using the good name of the sheriff’s office is back at it.
The department says residents are getting calls from people claiming to be from the office, trying to collect money for sheriff’s, jury duty or other services.
The phone number of the office may even appear on your phone, but it’s not them.
Sheriff George Maier says, by policy, they don’t contact people by phone to collect funds.
You can contact the sheriff’s office or your local police department if you receive such a call.