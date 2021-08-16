      Weather Alert

SCSO: Two Teen Escapees from Attention Center Captured in Dover

Aug 16, 2021 @ 6:51am

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two juvenile detainees from a Canton Township lockup have been arrested after escaping out an open door on Sunday.

The 15- and 17-year-olds were arrested in the city of Dover after stealing a car.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the two teens walked away from the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center on Faircrest Street SW at around 12:30.

The door had accidentally been left open.

The last of the two was located at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The vehicle was stolen from an address in the 3500 block of Dueber Avenue SW in Canton Township.

