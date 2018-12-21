Sean Lennon Teams with Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson on Christmas Cover

Just in time for the holidays: The John Lennon Christmas classic “Happy XMas (War is Over)” has been given a makeover by the late Beatle’s son — with a little help from his friends. Sean Lennon, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson have recorded an updated cover of the 1972 hit at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. In an interview on “The Tonight Show,” Cyrus — who revealed the trio will perform the tune on an upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live” — said working with the Lennon offspring was an honor because she’s a an admirer of his mother’s work. “I’m such a big Yoko fan, and so it’s just been amazing to work with him,” she said. “And his voice is just so special. I think more than just inheriting the voice, or you know the way he looks or whatever, that is it’s about the magic that he has and I think that’s what he’s really inherited more than anything — it’s just this radiant magic.” Are you excited to hear the revamped song, or do you think classics should be left alone? Does Sean Lennon’s involvement lend credibility to the remake?