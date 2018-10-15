Sears Closing 142 Stores. Is One Near You? You have probably heard by now that Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The department store will try to survive as a reorganized version of itself. With the bankruptcy comes store closings and immediate liquidations starting in those locations within two weeks. 142 Sears stores across the country will be shutting down. The state with the most closures will be Pennsylvania with 9 locations. These closings are on top of the previously announced 33 Sears and 13 K-Mart stores that were announced to shut down in August. Check the list. Is one of the locations near you? When was the last time you shopped at Sears? Do you go to stores when they have liquidation sales?