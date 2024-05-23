Season of new music? Noah Kahan has “an idea for my next album”

As Noah Kahan continues to ride the wave of his 2022 breakout album, Stick Season, he’s also looking toward new material.

In an interview with Billboard, Kahan shares, “I’ve written some songs that I really love, and I have an idea for my next album that I really feel is important to me.”

“It feels like it works in the world of Stick Season in a way, but isn’t just doing the same thing,” Kahan says. “It just feels like that same feeling of, conceptually, something really deep. I think that’s there.”

In the meantime, Kahan is supporting Stick Season on his ongoing U.S. We’ll All Be Here Forever tour, which includes sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and Boston’s Fenway Park.

In conjunction with the tour, Kahan has announced new mental health initiatives with his Busyhead Project, including a partnership with the organization Backline, which helps music industry professionals find mental health care.

