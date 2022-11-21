Seasonal Weather Weekend: Snow Up North, Very Cold Here

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Want to see some snow on the ground?.

Just head an hour or two north and east.

Weekend lake effect snow impacted the primary snow belt closer to the lake for the most part, with 22 inches on the ground in one location in Ashtabula County.

One spot in Geauga County has 14 inches.

Only seven inches in Charsdon though.

The advisories are down, and the warmer weather will melt all that snow, likely by Thanksgiving.

Meantime, it was quite cold over the weekend, but low temperature records at the Akron Canton Airport weather station were not seriously threatened.

The coldest mornings were Monday morning at 19 and Sunday morning at 18 degrees.

The record low for both dates is 13 degrees.