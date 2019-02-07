Second Arrest In Gun Theft Case

(WHBC) – A second person is now charged in connection with that weapons haul made at a security company last weekend.

18-year-old Jamaryon Frazier faces a grand theft count for each of the 22 9mm handguns and AR-15 rifles taken from Elite Security Consultants on Market Avenue North.

His bond was set at $250,000 at his arraignment on Thursday.

21-year-old Marquelis Thomas (below) was previously arrested, and jailed on $250,000 bond.

The stolen guns are estimated to be worth around $13,000.

Police say they have surveillance video showing the crime.