      Weather Alert

Second Arrest Made in Latest Canton Killing

May 6, 2022 @ 5:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another arrest has been made in the shooting death of a NE Canton man earlier this week.

18-year-old Justice St John of Canton was arrested Wednesday on a ‘complicity to aggravated murder’ charge.

He’s being arraigned on Friday.

19-year-old Darcell Anthony of Canton was in court on Thursday on a murder charge in the Monday shooting death of 47-year-old Sean Rex at his 7th Street NE home near Belden Avenue.

He was dead in the kitchen of his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

Popular Posts
Adele May Move Vegas Residency To Planet Hollywood
‘Fast X’ Director Quits In First Week Because Of Vin Diesel
Yo! MTV Raps Coming To Paramount+
‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ On Track for 2023 Release
Our Favorite Stars At The Met Gala
Connect With Us Listen To Us On