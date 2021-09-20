Second Deadly Plane Crash This Month At Wadsworth Airport
WADSWORTH, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A second deadly plane crash this month involving planes taking off from Wadsworth Municipal Airport.
64-year-old Robert Taylor of Medina was killed Saturday night when his amateur-built plane came back down during takeoff.
The plane hit the runway, rolling over and catching on fire.
Taylor was dead at the scene.
You’ll recall earlier this month, 74-year-old Peter Klapp of Canton was killed when his plane crashed into a pond just south of the airport.