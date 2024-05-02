Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Second Grade Teacher Visits Every Country In The World

May 2, 2024 12:51PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A second-grade teacher from California recently went to Syria, and completed her goal of visiting every country on Earth . . . all 193 recognized by the United Nations.  Lucy Hsu got her first passport at 23 and her first international trip was to London. That gave her the itch to travel more. Hsu’s parents immigrated to the United States from Vietnam and the family didn’t have traveling the world in their budget.

Because she’s a teacher, she’s done all her traveling during the summer breaks. While visiting all these new places, she found herself wanting to be more than a tourist and started volunteering and truly experiencing their cultures.  That’s what she brought back to her students.

Although there is no official tally, it is widely estimated that roughly 400 people in the world have been to every country. By comparison, more than 600 people have gone into outer space.

Popular Posts

1

Taylor Swift Shocks Fans with "The Anthology" – A New Chapter in "The Tortured Poets Department"
2

New Music Friday: The Chainsmokers, Jason Derulo and more
3

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Bazzi and more
4

Artists mentioned by Taylor Swift get streaming boosts — but should Charlie Puth’s be bigger?
5

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ debuts with biggest sales in nine years