Closings & Delays
View All Closings
Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Secret Service Recovers $286 Million In Stolen Pandemic Loans

August 26, 2022 1:55PM EDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration.

An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information.

They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds.

The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

Popular Posts

1

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs
2

Ryan Reynolds Calls Wife Blake Lively His “Best Friend” As 10th Anniversary Approaches
3

Angelina Jolie Demands FBI Report From Plane Incident 6 Years Ago Unsealed
4

Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie Flavor
5

AMC Theaters Bringing Back “Grease” To Honor Olivia Newton-John