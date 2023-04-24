See Raye, Ice Spice & Pink Pantheress model the new line of SKIMS shapewear

Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand SKIMS has tapped some hot new female musical talents to star in the campaign for the brand’s new collections.

Raye, Nessa Barrett, Ice Spice and her “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” partner Pink Pantheress star in the new campaign, which highlights the Everyday Sculpt and Seamless Sculpt collections.

“Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super-talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community,” says Kim in a statement.

“SKIMS just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” says Ice Spice in a statement.

Pink Pantheress adds, “These styles empower me to try clothes I wouldn’t have tried before and make me feel so comfortable and secure.”

Raye notes, “SKIMS has changed the game when it comes to inclusivity and representation, and I’m honored to be a part of its community of confident women. This shapewear does exactly what it’s meant to!”

And Nessa adds, “I love wearing SKIMS shapewear, especially when I’m on tour – it gives me that added bit of confidence before I perform.”

In the campaign video, each woman is modeling a different style of shapewear, and Ice Spice concludes, “Everybody is wearing SKIMS.”

The new collections are available April 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.