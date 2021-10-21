      Weather Alert

See Shawn Mendes return to the concert stage tomorrow on Watch Together via Messenger

Oct 21, 2021 @ 2:05pm

NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

To get fans hyped for his upcoming Wonder world tour, Shawn Mendes is releasing a concert he filmed recently in New York City, which marked his return to live performance post-COVID.

“A few weeks ago we filmed an extremely special show…where I was lucky enough to be joined by incredible friends & activists,” Shawn captioned the announcement on Instagram. “It was my first show back in almost 2 years and it made me realize how much I missed live shows, but more importantly how crucial it is to raise our voices for change.”

“I’m so honoured to be able to share that night with you,” he added. 

A Wonder Concert & Conversation comes out Friday at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Watch Together via Messenger and on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Reporter Does His Live Shot Skateboarding The Whole Time
Check Out The New ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer On Disney+
Ryan Reynolds Announces “Sabbatical” From Movies…Gets Trolled By His Wife
Selena Gomez says getting off social media “really saved my life”
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Engaged
Connect With Us Listen To Us On