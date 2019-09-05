See Spider-man At A Concert? It Might Be This Celebrity…
How does someone as recognizable as Ed Sheeran enjoy public concerts?? He dresses up as Spider-Man, of course!
The “I Don’t Care” singer is known to dress up as the superhero according to United Kingdom rapper, Aitch. I wonder why he chooses Spider-man, and not a giant ketchup bottle?
Apparently one time when Sheeran dressed up as Spidey, he was told by a couple of fans who were wearing Ed Sheeran t-shirts to “go away.” Ha! Bet they regret that now!