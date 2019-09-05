      Weather Alert

See Spider-man At A Concert? It Might Be This Celebrity…

Sep 5, 2019 @ 9:27am

How does someone as recognizable as Ed Sheeran enjoy public concerts?? He dresses up as Spider-Man, of course!

The “I Don’t Care” singer is known to dress up as the superhero according to United Kingdom rapper, Aitch. I wonder why he chooses Spider-man, and not a giant ketchup bottle?

Apparently one time when Sheeran dressed up as Spidey, he was told by a couple of fans who were wearing Ed Sheeran t-shirts to “go away.” Ha! Bet they regret that now!

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!