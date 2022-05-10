See The Guy Who Won A Role In “Jurassic World: Dominion”
Chris Pratt told Jimmy Fallon (at about 6 minutes in) about auctioning off a role in “Jurassic World: Dominion” to raise money for Feeding America during the pandemic.
The role was to get eaten by a dinosaur, and a guy named Terry Thompson from Missouri won it!
But they had to shoot his scene using a green screen since COVID protocols wouldn’t allow him to fly to set. Still turned out amazing!
“Jurassic World: Dominion” wraps up the franchise when it comes out next month!