See The Guy Who Won A Role In “Jurassic World: Dominion”

May 10, 2022 @ 10:40am

Chris Pratt told Jimmy Fallon (at about 6 minutes in) about auctioning off a role in “Jurassic World: Dominion” to raise money for Feeding America during the pandemic.

The role was to get eaten by a dinosaur, and a guy named Terry Thompson from Missouri won it!

But they had to shoot his scene using a green screen since COVID protocols wouldn’t allow him to fly to set. Still turned out amazing!

“Jurassic World: Dominion” wraps up the franchise when it comes out next month!

