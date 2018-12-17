See the SNL Skit Trump’s Been Tweeting About

Over the weekend, SNL opened with a skit parody of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Alec Baldwin reprises his impression of Donald Trump during the sketch. The bit has Trump being shown what the world will be like if he was never elected president.
Trump was not happy about the sketch, and tweeted his reaction:
A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018