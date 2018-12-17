See the SNL Skit Trump’s Been Tweeting About
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

Over the weekend, SNL opened with a skit parody of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Alec Baldwin reprises his impression of Donald Trump during the sketch. The bit has Trump being shown what the world will be like if he was never elected president.

Trump was not happy about the sketch, and tweeted his reaction:

