Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year
By Sarah
|
Apr 1, 2019 @ 9:40 AM

Good news for retro-gamers. Sega is bringing back a smaller version of a classic system.
The Genesis Mini will be preloaded with 40 games. The selection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Shining Force.
The 16-bit system will cost $80.
Look for the Genesis Mini to drop on September 19th.
What is your favorite classic video game? (Something older than 20 years old)

