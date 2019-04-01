Sega To Release The Genesis Mini Later This Year

Good news for retro-gamers. Sega is bringing back a smaller version of a classic system.

The Genesis Mini will be preloaded with 40 games. The selection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Shining Force.

The 16-bit system will cost $80.

Look for the Genesis Mini to drop on September 19th.

What is your favorite classic video game? (Something older than 20 years old)