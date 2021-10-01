      Weather Alert

Seinfeld Halts Idea of ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion

Oct 1, 2021 @ 1:21am

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix this Friday, but if you think the cast of Seinfeld is going to do that reunion thing, think again.

“I like to go forward in life,” Seinfeld said during a press junket. “I don’t know what we would do that would be good.”

Seinfeld was a hit for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 till 1998.  All nine seasons will be on the streaming platform this Friday.  Do you know someone who has never seen Seinfeld? What is your favorite Seinfeld episode?

