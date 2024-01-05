Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Cozy Up At A Lakers Game

January 5, 2024 12:27PM EST
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sat courtside in Los Angeles and got cozy watching the L.A. Lakers take on the Miami Heat. It was their first public date after she confirmed they’ve been dating for six months. The couple cuddled and held hands during the game, despite the Lakers losing 96-110.

Gomez has been gushing that Blanco treats her “better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” The couple have been inseparable with Blanco going with his lady to Taylor Swift’s birthday party.

While you’re here. Let’s a have a look at their shoes:

Selena with the heeled boot and Benny with the sockless slip-on look. That’s something.

 

