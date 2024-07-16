Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Reveal Who Said The “L” Word First

July 16, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Who said “I love you” first: Selena Gomez or Benny Blanco? Selena did! They spilled that tea in a TikTok challenge “Who’s Most Likely To: Couples Edition” and followers learned more fun facts.

They each answered with waving their hands who takes longer to get ready, who cleans the house, who wants to be the bigger spoon and more. They went public with their relationship last December on her social media.

 

@selenagomez♬ original sound – FabFitFun

Popular Posts

1

Get onboard the Taylor train: Florida rail system offering “sing-along” transport to October Eras Tour shows
2

An Inspiring Spout with Jonah Marais
3

Behind The Scenes with Sofi Tukker
4

Travis Kelce’s Viral Moment With Julia Roberts At The Eras Tour
5

Kevin Bacon Once Used A Disguise To Not Be Recognized…And Hated It