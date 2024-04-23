Selena Gomez and ‘Only Murders’ guest star Sting have courtside reunion

Selena Gomez hangs around 70-something Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. But on April 22, she was seen with another famous 70-something guy: Sting.

Selena and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, were courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, and Sting, 72, happened to be sitting next to them. One photo at People‘s website shows Sting and Selena, who already know each other, seemingly shaking hands.

As you may recall, in season 1 of Only Murders in the Building, Sting guest-starred as himself: He was one of the suspects in the death of his former accountant Tim Kono. In one scene, Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s characters confront Sting in his palatial apartment and present him with a fully-cooked turkey.

Selena’s character also reacts to Steve and Martin’s characters’ suggestion that Sting is the murderer by saying, “The guy from U2?”

According to People, the game was also attended by Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Carmelo Anthony and Christopher Meloni.

