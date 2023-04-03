Selena Gomez attends “bestie” Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her little sister

Selena Gomez might just be the best friend and best sister ever!

The Only Murders in the Building star and her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Arlington, Texas over the weekend and gave fans a glimpse into the moment on social media.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the “Calm Down” singer, 30, shared “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

The post included a snapshot of Gracie, 9, making a heart with her hands with the stage in the background and a clip of Taylor performing “Delicate.”

Footage captured from other concertgoers showed a sweet moment between Selena’s half-sister and the “Lavender Haze” singer. While performing “Red,” the pop star walks to the end of the stage and hands over the black hat she was wearing to Gracie, who gives Taylor what appears to be a bracelet in return.

