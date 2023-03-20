Selena Gomez celebrates becoming the first woman with 400 million Instagram followers

Selena Gomez is the third most-followed person on Instagram and over the weekend became the first woman on the platform to amass over 400 million followers.

The singer celebrated the massive milestone on Sunday and shared a slew of throwback photos dedicated to her most loyal fans. “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you,” she captioned the sweet collage, which features fans supporting her at various concerts and giving her hugs backstage throughout the years.

Selena’s famous friends also joined in the celebration, such as tennis pro Serena Williams writing in a comment, “Love you!!!!!”

Paris Hilton, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, fellow Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano and many others also shared congratulatory remarks.

Only two other individuals have amassed over 400 million followers — soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo with 562 million and Lionel Messi with 442 million.

Fans certainly have theories about why Selena is enjoying a massive spike in followers in recent months, with most singling out the recent drama with Hailey Bieber. Since the controversy blossomed in January, Selena has gained over 20 million new Instagram followers.

