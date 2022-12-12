Selena Gomez crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short’s ‘SNL’ monologue

Will Heath/NBC

Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted this weekend’s Saturday Night Live for their 16th and third times, respectively, and this time they got some help from their Only Murders in the Building co-star, Selena Gomez.

During their opening monologue, Martin, 77, and Short, 72, prepared eulogies in which they roasted each other, trading barbs, beginning with Martin, who commented, “Wow, not much of a turnout.”

“There are so many good things I could say about Steve Martin,” Short noted, “but this hardly seems the time nor the place. I know Steve is looking down on us because he looked down on everybody.”

The swipes continued, until Martin asked, “Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?”

That’s when Selena, crashed the monologue to offer, “What about me?”

Selena showed up once again in a parody of the Father of the Bride films, with Martin and Short reprising their respective roles as George Banks and wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer. Kieran Culkin joined the reunion as a grown-up version of his Father of the Bride character, Matty Banks. Selena played the wedding singer, noting that it cost them “$1.8 million, easy” to book her.

SNL castmember Chloe Fineman played mother Nina Banks, originally played by Diane Keaton; Heidi Gardner played the titular bride Annie, originally portrayed by Kimberly Williams-Paisley; and Bowen Yang stepped into BD Wong‘s role as Franck’s assistant, Howard Weinstein

In other SNL news, Lizzo was announced as the musical guest on December 17, replacing Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who dropped out due to guitarist Nick Zinner‘s ongoing bout with pneumonia.

