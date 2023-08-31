Selena Gomez details boyfriend requirements, says new album doesn’t have “one sad song”

If you like Selena Gomez‘s upbeat new song, “Single Soon,” there’s more where that came from. Selena said in a recent interview that her upcoming album doesn’t have “one sad song” on it.

Talking to SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA, Selena says, “There’s not one sad song on my album — and I don’t mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning, because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart and I want that to come across. But I genuinely don’t feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn’t match with where I am anymore.”

And while Selena describes herself as living “in Sad Girl music world,” she adds, “I just felt like this album shouldn’t be that.”

“Single Soon” is all about being happy without a boyfriend, but in the interview, Selena also addressed the qualities that she’d like a potential boyfriend to have.

“I think I have standards,” she says. “And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance.”

“I’m not ashamed to say I actually require X, Y and Z for you to be with me,” she continues. When asked to elaborate, Selena reveals, “You gotta be cool, man. I mean, not ‘cool’ in the sense that people think you’re cool — you just gotta be nice, and please make me laugh. And also just be good to my family and people around you.”

