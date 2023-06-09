Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Selena Gomez Flirts With Soccer Guys

June 9, 2023 10:16AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez reminded fans that she’s single in a new TikTok video.

She took in a soccer match where she can be seen sitting on the sideline as she yells at the players.

@selenagomezThe struggle man lol♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

 “I’m single. I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you soooooo much!” She captioned the video, “The struggle, lol.” The hilarious video comes as rumors swirled this year of her romancing The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik.

 

