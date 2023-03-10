Selena Gomez gained 19 million Instagram followers in wake of Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez recently became the most-followed woman on Instagram and is close to breaking the 400 million mark.

As of Friday afternoon, Selena’s follower count stood at 397 million. According to a team of data analysts from Lottery Texts using data from Social Blade, 19 million people followed her in the past 30 days. They surveyed celebrity profiles between February 6 and March 7 to determine the artists who gained and lost the most followers in that time frame.

Fans believe Selena is enjoying a following boom because of the ongoing drama with Hailey Bieber. That same drama caused the model to hemorrhage viewers; in the same period of time, 980,430 people hit the “unfollow” button on Hailey’s profile.

Kylie Jenner, who used to be the most-followed woman on Instagram, was connected to the “mean girls” drama, and her follower count apparently suffered as a result. The analysts claim Kylie lost close to 1 million followers — 993,337 to be exact — over the same period of time.

Both Rihanna and Beyoncé gained over 5 million followers. Taylor Swift welcomed 4.4 million new followers, while Cardi B rounded out the top five after 3.7 million more people hit the “follow” button.

On the other hand, Billie Eilish is among the celebrities who lost the most followers in a month — and fans think it’s because she recently revealed on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast that she deleted social media apps off her phone. Over the past 30 days, she lost 519,676 followers.

Another artist to lose a fair amount of followers was Ariana Grande, who saw 229,052 people leave her followers page. Dua Lipa also saw 117,444 fans jump ship in the past 30 days.

