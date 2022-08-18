Selena Gomez gives room-by-room tour of the ‘﻿Hannah Montana’﻿ house

Courtesy of HBO Max

Selena Gomez has the best of both worlds — her newest season of Selena + Chef is here, and she filmed it at a location near and dear to her heart: the Hannah Montana house.

For those out of the loop, while Selena landed her breakout role on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, she starred in Hannah Montana as the diva Mikayla in 2007.

As for the home itself, which boasts eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms, it was also the face of another series, Big Little Lies. But, right now, it’s where the new season of Selena + Chef takes place, and the Grammy winner took fans on a room-by-room tour of the famous Malibu home.

She also revealed she wanted to film the new season in Malibu because it’s one of her “favorite spots,” despite rarely being able to spend time there. “It’s been pretty much a dream being here,” the singer said of her temporary abode.

The notoriously poor cook showed off the gigantic kitchen, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the beach, noting that while it’s not her kitchen, “We haven’t burned anything down. So, that’s good.” Selena also says the home is her “comfort zone.”

Aside from that, Selena showed off the beachfront views the home has to offer and revealed she has gone surfing on the Pacific’s blue waters.

Sadly, that’s where the tour ended — depriving fans of seeing all the amenities the luxury home has to offer.

Selena + Chef is streaming now on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.