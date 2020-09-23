Selena Gomez Gives The Last Word On Her Justin Bieber Heartbreak: ‘That Part Of Me Is Over’
Breakups are hard enough without having to go through them in front of millions of people but that’s exactly what happened to Selena Gomez, twice! While releasing her latest songs, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” Selena says releasing them back to back was her idea even though her label was worried about it because they wanted each song to get the attention it deserved.
“I knew from the get-go that ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was going to be the bigger song because I just felt it in my heart. I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed. I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over,” Gomez told Rolling Stone.
The two songs were the last of Gomez’s feelings after breaking up with Justin Bieber in 2018. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest Selena opened up about her new “Rare” album saying, “These two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow and the rest of the album is just all about where I am now and where I’m going so in my opinion, these are great songs, but I’ve saved the best for later.” It’s been two years since Selena and Justin broke up, what was the longest it took you to get over a breakup?