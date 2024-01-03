Selena Gomez Hints Her Next Album May Be Her Last

Selena Gomez might be walking away from music after her next album drops.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of the Smartless podcast, she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, that she does “feel like I have one more album in me” but in a perfect world, “would probably choose acting.” When told that she doesn’t have to choose between one or the other, Gomez replied: “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”

She added that she wants to find a niche “to just settle on,” after having success in acting, singing and as the CEO of her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. She probably wants more time to hang with her new love, Benny Blanco.

In other Selena news, looks like she has patched things up with friend (and kidney donor) Francia Raisa after a “tiff” led to them not speaking for 6 years!