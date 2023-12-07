Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Selena Gomez Is TikTok’s Most Popular Artist This Year

December 7, 2023 12:21PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez has been winning the TikTok game for years, and this year, the platform gave her the official title of “most popular artist.”

 

@selenagomezWell thats rude tik tok♬ Holding out for a Hero (from “Footloose”) – Bonnie Tyler

She’s got nearly 60 million followers, which also made her the second-most popular artist worldwide. Other musicians making the top 10 include Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

The post Selena Gomez Is TikTok’s Most Popular Artist This Year appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions
2

Judge rules Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband owes her $2.6 million for “unlawfully” negotiating deals for her
3

Taylor Swift’s publicist speaks out about Joe Alwyn rumor: “Enough is enough”
4

Pink says she “can’t wait” for fans to hear new ‘Tour Deluxe Edition’ of ‘Trustfall’
5

Britney Spears’ mother and brother attend her 42nd birthday party