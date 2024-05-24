Selena Gomez on taking charge of your mental health: “It’s okay to ask for help”

Selena Gomez is sharing advice with those who want to take charge of their mental health.

“It’s okay to ask for help,” Selena told People as part of her Make a Call campaign, which she launched through her brand Rare Beauty in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

“It’s very important to be able to feel comfortable. I wish I had asked [for help] at a younger age,” Selena continued.

The Make a Call campaign encourages those who feel lonely to make a good phone call to someone you miss or someone who would love to hear your voice.

“Studies suggest that hearing a comforting voice can actually boost our mood in ways that texting can’t, so pick up the phone and call someone you love. Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. Or, call anyone whose sound of their voice would bring you comfort,” Selena said in a video promoting the campaign.

Selena also shared who the last person she called on the phone was.

“The last person I called was last night, and it was my Nana,” Selena said. “I guess I haven’t made a phone call today. I need to!”

