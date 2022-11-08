Selena Gomez opens up about suffering under the pressure to appear perfect

Courtesy AppleTV+

Selena Gomez is relieved celebrities can be themselves and show off their imperfections.

Speaking to the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Selena explained she felt pressured to appear “a certain way” when she was younger and that mentality extended to her “relationships.”

That pressure seemingly came to a head in 2016 when she began speaking about her insecurities with her body. Selena said she felt “confusion” and worried no one would take her seriously because she was “a Disney kid.”

The singer is happy she can now be her true self and said her “cheap” banana Halloween costume reflected that. “That basically sums up who I am to a T. That to me means I don’t have to be perfect all the time. I’d rather be that girl,” she explained.

Selena spoke about enjoying her more relaxed mindset. “Me messing up a line actually ended up being funny and we kept it in the show or there’s something I said in a lyric that was wrong and it ends up being the biggest hook that we’ve got,” she said. “I look for those moments. I crave those moments.”

The singer also revealed she looks for the “blessing in the breaking.” When speaking about losing someone she “so dearly loved” — without naming names — she expressed that while “there is no perfect way to heal,” she was able to turn the pain “into something else.”

As Selena explained, she looked into how she could “celebrate that person and the great things that… they provided me.” She added, “That takes a lot of work so I don’t say that lightly. But I try my hardest.”

