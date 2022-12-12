Selena Gomez reacts to video claiming she was “always skinny” when dating Justin Bieber

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez doesn’t appreciate being body-shamed and responded to a TikToker claiming she was “always skinny” when she dated Justin Bieber. The on-again, off-again pair famously dated between 2010 and 2018.

The video referenced a prior claim that Selena once said on Instagram she was “too normal” for Justin and that he preferred models. The video shared old snaps of Selena and captioned it, “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin… He rathers models..My poor baby.”

Selena soon caught wind of the video and succinctly responded with a sad face emoji.

Selena has previously spoken out about being body-shamed for her fluctuating weight, which she said is a result of her lupus, kidney issues and other health problems. She also recently took to TikTok to shade those who are unhappy with her weight by saying she is perfect the way she is.

In other Selena news, Dove Cameron told Buzzfeed the singer was so helpful to her during her Disney Channel days. Dove starred on Liv and Maddie between 2013 and 2017.

﻿”[Selena] gave me some advice on what not to do, and definitely things to do,” she recalled. “For a couple months following that I would text her in a panic, being like, ‘I don’t know what to do, I’ve never done this before!’ And she’s like, ‘Be yourself, everybody wants you to be yourself. You’re gonna kill it.’ That was really important to me.”

