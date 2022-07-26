Selena Gomez Reflects on Milestone Birthday: “i’m Starting to Really Like 30”

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez turned the big 3-0 last Friday, and after taking a few days to process the major event, she says she’s excited for what’s to come.

Sharing two black-and-white portraits taken at her party — one of her laughing and the other a glamour shot — the Grammy nominee opened up about how she feels about starting this new chapter in her life.

“Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget,” she penned in a lengthy Instagram post. “Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.”

The Only Murders in the Building star continued, “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.”

“I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you,” Selena expressed. “After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30.”

She closed the meaningful post by telling her fans, “Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

In a separate post, Selena showed fans the gorgeous dress she wore to her birthday party, a sheer, blush rose Versace gown with a beaded, high low skirt line.

