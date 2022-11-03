Selena Gomez releases new song “My Mind & Me” ahead of her documentary

Interscope Records

Ahead of the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Gomez has dropped a new song also titled “My Mind & Me.”

The song, which is inspired by Gomez’s personal journals, depicts emotional moments of her life that she has never expressed through her music.

“I think that’s why this song means so much to me, and in a different way than any of my other songs only because I’ve attached this to my mental health and I’m addressing what it is,” Gomez told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “It’s completely cathartic for me and I think it goes so well with the documentary.”

The film, Gomez admitted, is difficult for her to watch. “I’m terrified. To be honest, I have probably tried to back out of this three times,” she said. “But there’s no other way to have told the story.”

As for releasing more music, Gomez was honest about how she is doing mentally and what she has been creating.

“I’ve been having a hard time, honestly,” Gomez said. “I’ve definitely written 12 songs that I do love, but I don’t know if I feel confident with it yet for some reason.”

In the meantime, she hopes that her fans will connect with the documentary and find meaning in it.

“I want there to be a question after everyone sees it. Like a, ‘Hey wait, do I feel that way?’ Or, ‘I know someone who feels that way. I’ve dealt with this. I have these medical issues,’” Gomez said. “That, to me, is my purpose of me even existing.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will be available to stream Friday on Apple TV+.

