Selena Gomez responds to video saying she “never” would’ve been with Benny Blanco in her “IT Girl” era

Selena Gomez maybe be an Emmy-nominated actress and globally famous recording star, but she still has time to call out people online who think they know her.

A TikTok user posted footage of Selena crossing a street and getting photographed by the paparazzi many years ago, set to a clip of “Company,” a song by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The video displayed the text, “She would never date benny blanco.” The user wrote in the comments, “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny, she was in her IT GIRL era.”

Well, first of all, if Selena and Benny are engaged, they haven’t told anybody. But secondly, Selena jumped in the comments and posted something designed to shut people up. She wrote, “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Fans took to the comments to support Selena and her relationship with Benny, with one person writing, “people who hate on the relationship gotta get over it. she’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Since confirming her relationship with Benny last year, Selena has gone out of her way to show off how content she is with him, despite the criticism. She told TIME in May, “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him.”

“It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.