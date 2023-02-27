Selena Gomez reunites with ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-stars: “You guys genuinely loved me”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Selena Gomez recently reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars and shared the deep, positive impact the show had on her life.

She appeared on the Wizards of Waverly Pod with co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise, who played her on-screen best friend and father, respectively. Selena starred as Alex Russo on the series, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

“I felt safe and that’s a really hard thing for me to feel … You guys genuinely loved me and that’s all I could have asked for — the unconditional trust and bond we had that I miss so much,” the singer said.

“I can’t begin to tell you guys without making it such a little cry session,” the singer shared, adding she misses how the show made her feel. “I felt like I was the happiest I had been my whole life, and I don’t want that to be a sad thought, because I’m really grateful and happy, but it was definitely the happiest times for me.”

Selena also appeared to apologize for not reaching out to Stone and DeLuise more. She explained she “felt ashamed of the decisions I made” and that’s why she didn’t keep in touch.

“I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn’t want to let you down,” she said.

Stone shared she felt she had been dropped as a friend because she might have said the wrong thing to Selena. The actress also expressed appreciation for Selena’s words.

The singer validated Stone’s feelings and told her former co-stars, “I love you so much in a way that I’ve never loved anybody else.”

