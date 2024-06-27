Selena Gomez says ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reboot “brings tears to my eyes”

Selena Gomez says being involved in the reboot of her iconic Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place makes her emotional.

Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short is currently guest-hosting ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, so Selena stopped by Wednesday night to chat. When Short brought up the reboot, Selena said, “I will be in the first episode, I’m executive-producing it, and it brings me to tears, because that is the beginning of where I started. And to honor it in this way has truly been a blast and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Noting that she’s only 31, Short then asked Selena if it was “odd” to have been “this famous for so long.”

“I don’t know if it’s odd. I think I just like hanging out with people who don’t treat me like that,” she replied. “Like, I love you, but even hearing you say that, I’m like, ‘Don’t say that.’” But, she added, “I’m very, very lucky.”

When Short continued to talk about Selena’s many accomplishments, including winning an acting award at Cannes and running her Rare Beauty brand, the modest mogul said, “I do what I can with what I have. And I’m so grateful. And I mean, my grandparents are here, I just want to make my family proud.”

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building starts Aug. 27 on Hulu. The Wizards of Waverly Place reboot will premiere later this year on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

