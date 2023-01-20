Selena Gomez seemingly denies she’s dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Christopher Polk/NBC

Selena Gomez seems to want to shut down reports that she’s dating The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart — or anyone, really.

The New York Post ran pictures of Selena and Drew on a “date” at a New York City bowling alley on Sunday and reported they were “making out” like teenagers. But on Thursday, she posted a black-and-white image in a now-deleted Instagram Story — captured by Pop Base — that reads “I Like Being Alone Too Much.”

On the bottom, she added #iamsingle.

A source tells People that Selena and Drew were at the bowling alley as part of a group, not on a one-on-one date.

Drew had recently been linked to Steve Jobs‘ daughter Eve. Before that, he dated model and DJ Chantel Jeffries; the two broke up in April 2021. As for Selena, in November she told Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast that she “still believes and still hopes” for love, adding, “I would rather continue to get my heart broken than to not feel at all.”

