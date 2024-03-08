Mix 94.1 Logo

Selena Gomez sends “I love you” birthday wishes to BF Benny Blanco

March 8, 2024 12:15PM EST
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Selena Gomez‘s relationship with Benny Blanco is no mere fling: It’s love.

On March 8, Benny turned 26, and Selena paid tribute to him in a sweet Instagram post featuring a slideshow of pictures and videos of them smooching and having fun.

“Happy birthday baby!” she captioned the slideshow. “Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco.”

Benny, a chart-topping producer and songwriter, responded with a string of heart and kissing emojis.

In her Instagram Story, Selena also posted a video of her saying in an interview that her “boyfriend’s cooking,” especially his steak, is the best meal she’s ever had. Benny’s book, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, comes out in May; he’s also going on a book tour.

